(Mound City) -- Mound City will have a chance to defend their 8-man state title next Saturday. The Panthers' quest to repeat continued thanks to a dominant --- victory over Drexel in a state semifinal Saturday afternoon.
"It was a great job of our guys. Drexel's a great team," Mound City Coach Taylor Standerford told KMA Sports.
The Panthers raced out to a 38-0 lead in the first half behind three rushing touchdowns from TJ Hopkins. Hopkins finished the day with 167 yard on the ground and four scores from runs of 3, 3, 31 and 55 yards.
"Some people never even go to a state championship and me being able to play for two is amazing," Hopkins said. "My ankle's been bothering me, but I'm up to 100 percent now and able to play like myself."
Quarterback Landon Poppa also contributed heavily in the run game, too. Poppa tallied 127 yards and two touchdowns. Poppa also showed off his Saturday afternoon by connecting with wide receiver Tony Osburn twice for a total of 73 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
"We haven't passed much this year, but it worked today," Poppa said.
Poppa and Osburn also pioneered a salty Panthers' defense that forced four turnovers. Poppa hauled in two interceptions, while Osburn also had an interception and recovered a fumble. Mound City's defense kept Drexel's potent rushing attack at bay. Holding the Bobcats to just 39 yards in the first half.
"We knew they were going to come in and try to run the ball. That was just our guys knowing their tendencies, coming out and executing." Standerford said.
The victory gives Mound City their opportunity to compete for their seventh state championship in school history. The Panthers will face Southwest Livingston next week at Faurot Field in Columbia. The Wildcats defeated Pattonsburg 74-68 in a state semifinal Saturday afternoon. Mound City (11-2) will look to avenge one of their regular season blemishes: a 58-34 defeat on September 20th. Southwest Livingston is led by prolific quarterback Mack Anderson, one of the state's leading rusher.
"It's going to be a big task to stop him, he's a great quarterback, does a great job of running the ball, so we got to get him stopped and our secondary has to do a better job in the passing game." Standerford said.
Complete interviews with Poppa, Osburn, Hopkins and Coach Standerford can be found below.