(Mound City) -- Mound City sophomore Tony Osburn took it upon himself to put a stop to his team’s short two-game skid.
The Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week scored 27 points in back-to-back games last week, including a key win over Platte Valley last Tuesday.
“We moved the ball really well,” Osburn told KMA Sports. “We tried to shift their defense a little bit so we could get it to the basket and get some better looks than the first two times we played them. It’s hard to win at Jefferson, so it’s a big win.”
After the outstanding performance against Platte Valley, Osburn kept rolling with another 27 against Northeast Nodaway on Thursday. He then added 17 points in another pivotal win over East Atchison on Friday.
This has been par for the course this season for Osburn, who had an outstanding freshman season before refining his game (and growing a bit) in time for another big year this season.
“I’ve grown two or three inches since then, and I’ve gotten way stronger and quicker,” Osburn said. “I’ve just been trying to be able to shoot from everywhere – mid-range and 3-pointer – and take it to the basket.”
The Panthers have another busy four-game week this week beginning tonight against North Nodaway. They travel to Stanberry on Thursday before a trip to Union Star on Friday and a meeting with East Buchanan in St. Joseph on Saturday.
“Last week, we were a little banged up with three games, but this is a big week for us,” Osburn added. “North Nodaway always plays us close, and I think if we can go 4-0 this week we will be set up great.”
Osburn made his comments on Tuesday’s KMAland Catch Up on Upon Further Review. Listen to the complete interview linked below.