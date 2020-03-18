(KMAland) -- A new, bigger role and another successful season has landed Mound City sophomore Tony Osburn the inaugural KMAland Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.
Osburn, a key contributor to the Panthers’ 27-2 season in 2018-19, knew he would have to take on a bigger role with the graduation of three starting seniors.
“We had a lot of guys graduate,” Osburn told KMA Sports. “We started three seniors, and we needed a lot of young guys step up.”
Despite those losses – and another late start to the season thanks to a state champion football run – Mound City posted another successful season. Much of that is thanks to Osburn taking even more on his shoulders.
Osburn scored 25.2 points per game, going over 1,000 points for his career, and added 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 3.0 assists per game.
“Last year, guys got me open more with their penetration,” he said. “This year, I had to get myself open more and get others open.”
The Panthers won their first seven games and ran off 11 of 12 wins down the stretch before a tough loss to Platte Valley in the state sectionals.
“I’m proud of how much better we got throughout the year,” Osburn said. “Our defense was horrible at the beginning of the year, and it showed when we played Auburn. From that point on to the end of the year, we got way better. It was really fun to be a part of.”
Osburn is the first KMAland Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Listen to the complete interview linked below.