(Mound City) -- The defending Missouri 8-Man state champion Mound City Panthers are looking to keep business as usual heading into the final week of the regular season.
The No. 4 ranked Panthers (6-2) will travel to Rock Port Friday night, and head coach Taylor Standerford says his team has been healthy and playing good football late in the season.
"We've talked as a team that there are a few things we need to clean up as we head into the postseason," Standerford said. "There are penalties that we've made throughout the year that we have to fix, and then just assignment stuff. We have to get back to the fundamentals, do our assignments and do them perfectly."
Standerford and his Panthers aren't looking past Rock Port, though, for the regular season finale. The Blue Jays are 4-4 overall under first year head coach Dalton Jones and are looking to snap a two-game skid.
"Rock Port is a team that will run the ball," Standerford said. "That is their identity this year. They run the ball and do it well. We have to come out Friday night knowing our responsibilities, be gap sound with our defense, and just come out and play hard."
Coach Standerford says his defense will be tasked with trying to stop running back Joey Herron, who has over 1300 rushing yards and 17 scores on the ground. Just last week, Herron amassed 126 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns in a 54-26 loss to South Holt/Nodaway-Holt.
"He has done a great job this season getting yards for them," Standerford said. "We just have to do our jobs and tackle well. That's one thing I really emphasized with these guys this week is getting around the legs and don't tackle at the shoulder pads. He'll run through arm tackles. He's a strong running back, so we have to get on the legs to get him down."
KMA Reporter Nolan Brooks will have live reports from Rock Port Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Coach Standerford's full interview can be found below.