(Mound City) -- Mound City's Blake Hayes has found the perfect fit for him to continue his football career -- Midland.
"It's a great feeling," Hayes said. "I fell in love with this sport at an early age. It's something that's helped me through a lot of difficult times in my life. Being able to compete at another level is something I'm really grateful for."
Hayes says he'd considered playing football at the next level for quite some time, but it began to become a reality this year.
"I thought about it the middle of my junior year," Hayes said. "It really hit me my senior year that this is something I want to do and keep on doing."
The opportunity for Hayes came about from a Midland alum -- Mound City Coach Taylor Standerford.
"He talked to me about the campus," Hayes said. "I applied to Midland, got in touch with some of the coaches and they sent me the offer."
Hayes also received offers from Concordia and Doane before settling on Midland.
"I just felt like personally, it was the best fit for me," Hayes said. "It felt like it was a very supportive community."
The Warriors went 7-4 in 2019 and finished the season on a six-game winning streak.
"They work every single day," Hayes said. "I have to go there and work for it."
Hayes was a standout defensive end during Mound City's back-to-back state championships, but will likely transition to linebacker at Midland.
Hayes' goals include succeeding academically, but on the field, he admits he hasn't thought too deeply about those goals yet.
Hayes will be joined at Midland by a handful of KMAland athletes including Quentin Ternus (Maryville), Bryce Levy (Nebraska City) and Austin Meisinger (Elmwood-Murdock).
The complete interview with Hayes can be heard below.