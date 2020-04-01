(Mound City) -- Mound City senior TJ Hopkins wanted to go to Graceland, but it didn't seem possible. Until it did.
Hopkins recently flipped his football commitment, decommitting from Peru State and committing to Graceland.
"It feels great," Hopkins said. "Playing four years in high school, I hoped for this moment. It's great to know where I'm going to spend the next four years."
Hopkins says he always wanted to attend Graceland, but some hangups with his ACT score had prevented him from being able to commit, so he committed to Peru State instead.
However, due to the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the nation, a change was made that opened the door for Hopkins to make his way to Graceland.
"My ACT score is what made me not go there because I didn't have a very good ACT score," Hopkins said. "With the coronavirus going around, they went off GPA and my GPA was good, so I got accepted and they talked up an offer I couldn't pass up."
Hopkins notes that the decision wasn't easy, but one that he feels was the right one.
"It was tough," Hopkins said, "I wanted to go there in the first place, but I didn't think I was going to be able to. Peru was my backup, but Graceland came through and that's what I wanted."
Hopkins says there were many factors in his commitment to Graceland.
"Their coaches and their environment at the school," Hopkins said. "It felt like Mound City to me. I got that feel for it. The coaches made me feel like I'd fit right in."
Hopkins joins a Yellow Jackets squad that is coming off a rough 0-11 season.
"I know the players there work super hard," Hopkins said. "They had the rocky past on the winning side, but I had the same experience at Mound City my first two years. We weren't on the winning side, but we flipped it around."
Hopkins was a two-way athlete for Mound City, playing running back and defensive end. He projects to play defensively at Graceland.
"It's definitely the defensive side they're looking for me at," Hopkins said. "I like defense."
When he arrives on campus, Hopkins says his number one goal is to continue to improve on his schooling, when it comes to on the field, he plans to take it slow.
"I feel like my first year, I might not accomplish what I want to accomplish," Hopkins said. "After that, I feel like I'll accomplish what I want athletic-wise."
The complete interview with Hopkins can be heard below.