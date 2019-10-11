(Clarinda) -- Seven days ago, Mount Ayr dropped a tough 14-6 decision to Panorama for their first loss of the year. On Friday night, the Raiders responded to the loss by spoiling Clarinda's homecoming with a 35-3 victory over the Cardinals.
"We talked all week about needing to climb back up the mountain," Mount Ayr Co-Head Coach Delwyn Showalter told KMA Sports. "Our kids worked hard this week, had great preparation and I thought we came out and played really well tonight."
The Raiders climb back up the mountain came in a fashion similar to their previous climbs: a suffocating defense and timely big plays from quarterback Peyton Weehler. Defensively, Mount Ayr's effort marked the fifth time this season they held their opponent to seven points or less. The defense also created three Clarinda turnovers.
"We couldn't always do what we wanted to do to them, but we held our own," Showalter said, "Our guys play really well, communicate well and just really like playing defense. They love to get out there and get after people. They take it personal to keep people out of the end-zone."
Weehler guided the Mount Ayr offense with five total touchdowns, finding the end zone twice on the ground and three times through the air. Kolben Klommhaus hauled in two receiving touchdown. Dawson Frost's lone receiving touchdown was the most exciting of the night, an 88-yard score in the second quarter. Weehler accumulated 201 passing yards on 10 completions. Frost hauled in four of those completions for 128 yards. Weehler also rushed for 68 yards.
"We communicated really well I feel like," Weehler said, "Our offensive line talked well, had good blocks all night and our wide receivers got the ball all night long. They're my best friends, we play catch all summer just working and thinking about things we can do to get better."
Mount Ayr scored on their second drive of the contest to take a 7-0 lead, held Clarinda to a field goal on their ensuing drive and never allowed the Cardinals to score again en route to the victory. Clarinda's offensive efforts were highlighted by quarterback Wyatt Schmidt, who rushed for a team high 45 yards for the Cardinals, who fall to 4-3 on the season and 0-3 in district play. Their quest for district win number one will continue next week at West Central Valley.
With the win, Mount Ayr keeps their postseason hopes healthy by improving to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in district play. The Raiders will have an opportunity to make another statement next week when they host undefeated Van Meter.
"They're a good team, they're coming down to our place, so we'll be ready to go." Showalter said.
Complete video interviews with Weehler and Coach Showalter as well as a photo collection captured by JC Moore Photography can be found below.