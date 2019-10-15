(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr football got the bounce back they were looking for this past Friday night.
The Raiders (6-1 overall, 2-1 1A-8) suffered their first loss of the season in Week 6 to Panorama. The KMAland No. 3 Raiders turned right around and picked up a dominant 35-3 win over Clarinda.
“That was our focus all week long was to learn from our mistakes during the Panorama game,” Mount Ayr co-head coach Derek Lambert told KMA Sports. “If you dwell on that performance, it can become a losing streak. Our guys did a great job throughout the week of staying focused on the task at hand.”
Lambert says most of that focus and that task came on their end. They didn’t spend a lot of time on what Clarinda did. They wanted to get themselves right in time for the Week 7 game, and it’s safe to say that approach paid off.
Junior quarterback Payton Weehler continued his fine season with 252 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Dawson Frost had his best game of the season with six catches for 180 yards, including an 88-yard catch and run. Senior Kolben Klommhaus added a pair of touchdown grabs of his own.
“I’m an option guy, and I really like to run the option,” Coach Lambert told KMA Sports. “It’s extremely hard to defend (in high school football), but the passing game has been our best asset this year.
“Payton has worked really hard to improve his throwing motion and his accuracy, and our receivers are great at catching the football. We’ve got guys that can really catch, and Dawson is definitely one of them.”
The running game has continued its multiple ways – it’s just taken a bit of a backseat to the passing attack this season. Weehler leads the team with 277 yards on the ground, and he is one of six Raiders with at least 154 yards.
The Raiders will need their multi-pronged offense and a stout defense that has produced two shutouts and no more than 14 points in a game all season when they take on one of the state’s best teams, Van Meter (7-0, 3-0).
“It’s pretty difficult (to prepare for the Van Meter defense),” Lambert said. “We’ll lean heavily on our passing game and our option game because they’re so good upfront. Their front four is so strong and athletic, and they’re athletic enough to run with you (in the secondary).”
The Bulldogs have three shutouts of their own, allowed six in two other games, eight in another and 12 in another.
“We’re going to try to get the ball out a little quicker,” Lambert said. “We have to make sure Payton has the ball out on the break, so if we can hit the quick out and maybe a few routes across the middle, (we can have a shot).
“Our guys are excited about it. There are a lot of teams in the state right now that aren’t really playing for anything. We’re fortunate enough to be one of those teams that still has a lot to play for, and to play in a big game like this, our kids are definitely excited about it. It’s going to be a huge challenge for us, but that’s why we play the game.”
Bret Ruggles will have reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show from Mount Ayr on Friday evening. Listen to our full Week 8 coverage on KMA Radio, beginning at 6:20 PM.