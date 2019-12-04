(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr's goal of a strong season is already off to a 1-0 start. The Raiders took care of Clarke 64-46 in their season opener Monday opener.
"Every time you have a season start, you're always worried about if you'll shoot well or play well. I thought we looked rough at times, but being game one that's kind of how it works," Mount Ayr Coach Bret Ruggles told KMA Sports.
The Raiders were led in the victory by seniors Dawson Frost & Isaac Grose. Frost posted a game-high 20 points while Grose tallied a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Coach Ruggles expects performances like Monday's to be a common theme for Frost & Grose.
"Having a starter for four years now is such a nice feeling when you have the entire left side of the floor taken care," Ruggles said about the duo, "It's nice to have them on the floor, you always have that sense of security that you know the game is going to be in control with those two at all times."
Payton Weehler, Cole Clymer and Cayden Lambert will also factor into the Raiders' starting lineup this season. Coach Ruggles has also been impressed with freshman Jaixen Frost, who posted six points Monday night.
Coach Ruggles' team figures to be among the favorites to claim the Pride of Iowa Conference title along with Bedford, Martensdale-St Marys, and Nodaway Valley. The Raiders---who won a share of the title two years ago, finished second last year behind Martensdale-St. Mary's.
This year, they have the goal of winning the title again, but it won't be easy.
"I'm not going to shy away from it, we wrote that as the number one goal," Ruggle said.
However, the Raiders' goals go further than just conference supremacy.
"We want to play in that district final night," Ruggles said, "We've been kind of stumped a little bit on some districts."
Mount Ayr's season will continue Friday night when they host Southwest Valley in conference action Friday night. KMA Sports' Morgan Guyer will be in Mount Ayr Friday night providing updates for the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show, which begins at 6:30. The complete interview with Coach Ruggles can be heard below.