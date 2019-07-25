(Fort Dodge) -- The Mount Ayr softball team finished its most successful season in school history with yet another thrilling win at the state tournament on Thursday night.
The Raiderettes (27-3) clinched the highest finish in program history with a 5-4 Class 2A third place win over East Marshall - a game that was heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
For much of Thursday’s contest - a game that was delayed nearly an hour due to rain - it didn’t appear Mount Ayr would find a way over the hump after falling behind 3-0. However, with solo home runs by Addy Reynolds and Alexa Anderson in the seventh, the Raiderettes once again found a way.
“We talked to the girls about finishing the fight,” Mount Ayr co-head coach Bret Ruggles said. “We’ve fought all year long. We really fought through a lot of adversity this year and a lot of situations. These girls’ resiliency and fight has been fantastic.”
“My first at bats I struck out, so I was really in my head about it,” Reynolds said. “I just needed to clear my head and hit the ball. That’s what happened.”
“I just wanted a hit is all I really wanted,” Anderson said. “I was looking for a pitch that was there, and that was it. I just got the barrel to it.”
East Marshall mounted their own rally with the middle of their lineup in the seventh. Two-hitter Maria Rasmussen walked to lead off the frame and then moved around to third on an error one out later. Courtesy runner Abby Ryan took second on a defensive indifference before Caroline McAlexander finished the game with a strike out and infield pop out.
“I just approached them like any other time,” McAlexander said. “I couldn’t get worried about it or freak out about it. I had to trust (catcher) Abby (Barnes) and trust my defense.”
The final inning was hardly a representation of how the game played out. For much of the contest, Mount Ayr likely had plenty of frustrations - some with a few controversial calls that went against them and some with their own issues.
In the first inning, the Raiderettes had runners at first and second with just one gone, but Reynolds was caught trying to steal third and Anderson struck out to end the frame. In the second, they loaded the bases with nobody out, but East Marshall pitcher Kodie Hoskey got out of it without any damage.
The third inning saw a one-out double by McAlexander spoiled before they finally scratched in the fourth. Rachel Sobotka singled to center and then advanced to second on Payten Lambert’s two-out infield hit. Monday’s hero Sam Stewart came through again with a two-out, two-run double to bring Mount Ayr within one and right back into the game.
East Marshall, which struck for three runs in the first inning on two hits and an error, got an answer when Madison Farrington hit her 15th home run in the fifth inning to push their advantage to 4-2. Mount Ayr came right back in the sixth on back-to-back doubles by Sobotka and Halsie Barnes to pull within one. That led in to the seventh-inning heroics.
Reynolds - after a pair of strikeouts in her previous at bats - smacked the game-tying shot to dead center. One batter later, it was Anderson providing the biggest heroics with a bomb of her own.
“It was a really big deal for us to make it to state,” Reynolds said. “Just to get out here and get a couple wins means a lot.”
“It’s a dream,” Anderson added. “It’s everything I could ever ask for.”
Anderson and Reynolds’ home runs represented two of the Raiderettes’ 10 hits. Sobotka finished with three hits of her own and scored two runs, while Stewart, McAlexander, Abigail and Halsie Barnes and Lambert all had one hit apiece. McAlexander - the team’s lone senior - struck out seven and allowed just two earned runs on seven hits and four walks to get her 21st win of the season.
“There’s everything going on right now (in my head),” McAlexander said. “There’s sadness because it was my last game and excitement because we won. I’m so proud of my team right now.”
With the season officially over, it allowed Coach Ruggles, who is joined by his wife Brandie as a co-head coach, to reflect on a four-year build that ended in Fort Dodge for the first time in 25 years.
“It takes trust in your players,” Ruggles said. “Not just this year’s players, but last year’s players. Everybody left this program better than they found it. That’s what we talk to every senior about, leave this program better than when you found it. There’s only one step better now, and I’ll take it to the next level and see if we can’t make it back here one more time.”
Stewart and Anderson were both elected to the Class 2A All-Tournament Team. View complete video interviews with Coach Ruggles, Reynolds, Anderson and McAlexander below.