(Greenfield) -- Mount Ayr's basketball teams kept control of their Pride of Iowa Conference destiny with a sweep of Nodaway Valley on KMA-FM Tuesday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
GIRLS: Mount Ayr 65 Nodaway Valley 42
Mount Ayr finished the first half and began the second half strong to pull away from Nodaway Valley, claim the 65-42 victory and hand their Pride of Iowa Conference rival their first loss of the season.
"This is a tough place to play," Coach Thad Streit said. "Those were two great teams tonight. That was a great team win."
The two teams traded the lead in the first quarter and the game appeared to be headed towards track meet status when Mount Ayr took a 19-18 lead into the second quarter.
Nodaway Valley scored the first five of the second quarter to take a 24-19 lead and held a 28-26 lead midway through the frame but Mount Ayr finished the half on a 9-0 run to take a 28-26 lead into the break.
The Raiderettes resumed in the third quarter with a 10-0 run, turning a 39-32 lead into a 49-32 midway through the third. The Raiderettes spurt--spanning 19-0-- was led by the trio of Sam Stewart, her sister Maddie and Channler Hennle as well as an opportunistic defense that forced several turnovers.
The third quarter run, which allowed Mount Ayr to pull away for the victory, occurred in large part to a shift in defensive philosophy during halftime.
"They were getting some cutters in our zone, we were missing some people on man, so we went to zone." Streit said, "We talked about changing our defense a little bit and taking away the cutter. The girls did that."
Hennle led Mount Ayr in scoring Tuesday night with 22 points. The junior buried five three-pointers and corralled nine rebounds. Hennle scored 11 points in the first quarter alone.
"First quarter I was feeling it. I was pumped going into the game." Hennle said.
Sam Stewart added 21 and Rachel Sobotka also reached double-digits with 12 points.
The victory moves Mount Ayr's record to 7-2 overall and 5-0 in conference play, putting Mount Ayr in the drivers' seat of the conference.
"We got to play these guys again and they're a good ball club," Streit said, "We've got to take care of business, do what we got to do and execute. Plain and simple."
The Raiders will return to action Friday night when they host Bedford
Nodaway Valley was led by Maddax DeVault's 12 points. Lexi Shike added 10 and Alyssa Davis tallied nine for the Wolverines, who fall to 7-1 overall, 4-1 in conference play and will face Lenox Friday.
Complete interviews with Hennle and Coach Streit can be viewed below.
BOYS: Mount Ayr 67 Nodaway Valley 54
Mount Ayr held off Nodaway Valley's comeback attempt, remained undefeated and picked up a rare win in Greenfield.
"Anytime you come here, I don't care what year, this is one of the hardest places to win," Coach Bret Ruggles told KMA Sports, "This is a huge win for us."
The Raiders led 17-12 after one quarter and took a 32-23 lead into halftime. In the third, Mount Ayr led by as many as 15, but Nodaway Valley managed to whittle the deficit to as low as six before Mount Ayr took a 52-44 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, Nodaway Valley refused to go away quietly but the Raiders calmly responded to every challenge and never allowed their rival to get closer than six, ultimately preserving the victory.
"I told them with four minutes left that they (Nodaway Valley) had busted their tails off and we're still down eight." Ruggles said, "The guys took the right shots. We had the right guys taking the right shots at the right times."
Dawson Frost and Isaac Grose led Mount Ayr in the victory with 15 points apiece.
"We had a size advantage, so we worked the post a lot and that's where I got most my points," Grose said.
"Us working around side-to-side really helped," Frost said.
Payton Weehler contributed 13 points, Cayden Lambert chipped in nine and freshman Jaixen Frost had eight for the Raiders.
Nodaway Valley was led in the defeat by 21 points from Clay Hohertz, Tyler Vandewater and Mason Menefee contributed 13 and 12 points respectively. The Wolverines fall to 4-3 on the season, 3-2 in conference play and will play Lenox Friday.
With the victory, Mount Ayr improves to 8-0 and 5-0 in POI action
"8-0 is fantastic but this schedule has been tough," Ruggles said, "This is a heckuva deal to be an 8-0 right now."
The Raiders' already tough schedule won't get any easier when they face rival Bedford Friday night.
Complete interviews with Grose, Frost and Coach Ruggles can be viewed below.