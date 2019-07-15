(Mount Ayr) -- The Mount Ayr softball team is right where they were one year ago. The Raiderettes (24-2) enter tonight’s 2A regional final with West Monona with some unfinished business attached to their story.
Last year, Coaches Bret and Brandie Ruggles saw their team come up just short in a classic 2-1 loss to Logan-Magnolia. This year – with a win over those same Panthers along the way – they will look to finish the job.
“When we came off that regional final loss (last year), we really felt like maybe we let one slip,” Coach Bret Ruggles told KMA Sports. “This year, we came the first day of practice, and for the first time in a long time we were playing with some expectations. We had to get back to this moment.”
And now they are back in this moment. The No. 9 ranked Raiderettes have won 12 consecutive games, including regional wins over Lo-Ma (4-0) and Underwood (4-1). As she did last season, McAlexander has starred in the postseason.
“She gets better as the games go on and as the season goes on,” Ruggles said. “It just seems like she’s really found her location and found her pop. I think she’s throwing even a little harder. We’ve had some girls step up (and pitch), so I think she’s really feeling that rest. I think the (rest) has benefitted her.”
Tonight’s opponent is No. 4 ranked West Monona. The Spartans are 30-5 on the season and have a pair of postseason wins over KMAland conference schools IKM-Manning (10-0) and AHSTW (14-5).
Junior Lexi Lander is one of the state’s top strikeout pitchers, putting down 256 batters in 177 1/3 innings this season. She also has 25 extra-base hits (19 doubles, 6 home runs) and driven in a team-high 39 runs while sporting a .495/.635/.901 hitting line.
“They’re a lot like us,” Coach Ruggles said. “(Lander) is fantastic. She has a TJ Stoaks or Bre Klein feel to her with her power. Our benefit is that we seem to like fast pitchers. When we see fast pitchers, that kind of turns up a little bit, too. They’ve got some batters behind (Lander) that can really hit the ball well, too. Got a few lefties that will provide some challenges.
“You look at their story, too. Four years ago, they were struggling like we were, and they lost a heartbreaker in a regional final last year like we did. I think both of us have the same storylines and the same feel.
“Last year, I don’t know that we thought we were equal with Logan-Magnolia. This year, I think we’re right with (West Monona). I feel it can go either way tonight, and I think that provides some confidence for our girls.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Ruggles below.