(Mount Ayr) -- A split Friday night gave the Mount Ayr girls and Martensdale-St. Marys boys sole control of the lead in the Pride of Iowa Conference standings.
Girls: Mount Ayr 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 47
The 2A No. 12 and KMAland 1A/2A No. 1 Raiderettes remained unbeaten in Pride of Iowa Conference play by defeating Martensdale-St. Marys 50-47 in a game that featured seven total lead changes.
"It was a great game tonight for us," Coach Thad Streit told KMA Sports. "We didn't have many close games and we needed that close game to prepare for the tournament trail."
The Raiderettes led 20-11 after one quarter and scored the first points of the second to extend their lead to 22-11. Martensdale then peeled off a 12-0 run to take a 23-22 lead. The final three minutes of the half featured four lead changes and saw Mount Ayr cling to a 30-27 lead going into the break.
Martensdale-St. Marys took the lead in the third quarter and led by as many as four before taking a 38-37 lead into the final frame.
The Blue Devils scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter to push their lead to 40-37 but Mount Ayr responded with six straight to take a 43-40 lead with just under five minutes remaining. Martensdale-St. Marys trimmed the deficit to two at 43-41 but Mount Ayr responded to make it 45-41. A Martensdale-St. Marys field goal and a Mount Ayr free-throw extended Mount Ayr's lead to 46-43 with just under a minute to go. Then, Mount Ayr junior Channler Hennle forced a steal and eventually buried a three to give the Raiderettes a 49-43.
After trading baskets, Martensdale-St. Marys had a chance to fire a near full-court heave at the buzzer to tie it but the shot fell short and allowed Mount Ayr to preserve the 50-47 victory.
"Our team just locked down on defense. Our defense just had guts tonight," Streit said.
Sam Stewart led all scorers with 25 points. The Peru State commit also unofficially finished with seven steals, four rebounds and three assists.
"She found a way to put the ball in the hole when we needed her," Streit said of Stewart.
Hennle added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Raiderettes in the victory.
Martensdale-St. Marys was led by 17 points from Anna Parrott. Jensen Archibald added 13 points in the defeat. The Blue Devils drop to 11-4 overall and 7-2 in POI play. They will face Winterset Monday evening.
With the win, Mount Ayr moves to 12-2 on the season and 9-0 in POI play. The Raiderettes now control their own destiny in the race for the conference title, but they're more focused on their upcoming battle with Van Meter Tuesday night.
"There's a handful of games left and anything can happen. Our biggest game on our schedule is Van Meter Tuesday night, so we're going to take care of that first." Streit said.
The complete interview with Coach Streit can be viewed below.
Boys: Martensdale-St. Marys 62 Mount Ayr 45
In the boys game, Martensdale-St. Marys' made Mount Ayr as uncomfortable as they could in their own gym, gained the lead in the Pride of Iowa Conference and handed Mount Ayr their first loss of the year with a 62-45 victory Friday night.
"We control our own destiny and that's what you want," Coach Joe Franey told KMA Sports.
The Blue Devils never trailed and raced out to a 18-5 lead after one quarter.
"We scored some points early and took the advantage," Franey said.
Mount Ayr trimmed the lead to as small as 11 in the second quarter and appeared to be gaining moment until junior Carson Elbert buried a triple at the buzzer to push Martensdale-St. Marys' lead to 33-19 at the break.
"They were coming back," Franey said, "If we don't score back they've got momentum. That was a huge one."
The Blue Devils never looked back from there, cruising to the 62-45 victory behind suffocating defense that never let Mount Ayr find a rhythm, and a 21-point, seven-rebound performance from junior Trey Baker.
"We were really patient on offense,' Baker said. "We moved the ball around and were really unselfish. I just happened to be the one scoring tonight. We played the best defensively we have all year and we want to continue to improve on that.
Isaac Gavin scored 10 points, Hogan Franey tallied seven and JT Archibald chipped in five.
Mount Ayr was led in the defeat by 15 points from senior Dawson Frost. The Raiders drop to 12-1 on the season and 8-1 in POI action. The Raiders will face Van Meter Tuesday.
Martensdale-St. Marys improves to 12-1 on the season and 9-0 in POI play. The victory also marks the 10th in a row for the Blue Devils.
"We're just starting to get healthy and we're having a lot of fun. This is what we've been waiting for," Baker said.
Complete interviews with Baker and Coach Franey can be viewed below