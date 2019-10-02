(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr volleyball has been hampered with some key injuries so far this year, leading to an up and down year.
The Raiderettes dropped to 10-10 on the season with a three-set loss to Lenox on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, Coach Tori Braby talked with KMA Sports on our daily sports feature.
“We’re still trying to find that consistency,” Braby said. “We lost our No. 1 setter with a (back injury) and our backup freshman setter ended up jamming her thumb pretty bad. We also lost a middle hitter to another injury. It kind of hurts us in trying to find that consistency.”
All of their injuries were sustained during a weekend tournament in Bedford, which saw the Raiderettes go just 1-4. While they did suffer through some losses, Coach Braby says there is a bright side.
“One good thing about it is that we are playing three freshmen now,” she said. “Everyone has a year where there’s a rebuilding year, and so we’re able to get these freshmen some experience for the future.”
Senior Samantha Stewart leads the team this year with 2.18 kills per set while junior Channler Henle has had a breakout campaign with 1.98 kills per set. Junior Alexa Anderson (0.84 KPS), sophomore Adalyn Reynolds (0.67 KPS) and freshman Tegan Streit (0.55 KPS) have also contributed offensively.
Senior setter Jaycee Knight has averaged 4.21 assists per set before sustaining the injury. Freshman Kaylie Shields has stepped in for Knight and is averaging 1.85 assists per set. Stewart is the team’s top defender with 3.29 digs per set, and her sister Maddie Stewart – a sophomore – is next at 2.37. Henle’s 2.08 digs per set ranks third while senior Gracie Mobley is at 1.21 digs per set.
“After Saturday, I told them I wasn’t going to give up on them yet,” Braby said. “There are a lot of girls that can play different positions, so that’s definitely a positive. We’ve got to keep going, and the girls have to decide how we’re going to go into the (Pride of Iowa) conference tournament.”
Mount Ayr will be back in action on Thursday at home against Clarinda before a road trip to Murray on Monday. Their final conference match is Tuesday of next week at home against Southwest Valley, and they will finish the regular season with a trip to East Mills on Thursday the 10th.
“We’re definitely going into the harder part of our schedule,” Braby said. “Hopefully we play to the level of our competition and pick up our game a little bit. I’m hoping a hard week of practice will have us ready to come out and play. They just have to believe in themselves and things will come together.”
The Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament is slated to begin on Monday, October 14th. Hear the complete interview with Coach Braby linked below.