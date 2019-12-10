(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr’s highly-successful volleyball coach Tori Braby is stepping down due to “politics and personal agendas.”
Braby, a four-time Pride of Iowa Conference Coach of the Year by KMA Sports, had a 126-85 record in seven years as the Raiderettes coach.
During her tenure, Mount Ayr won three conference championships and finished as runner-up in another season. The 126 wins are 10 more than the previous 10 years combined for the volleyball program.
In her letter of resignation, Braby notes she feels “defeated by parents and politics” and the “negativity” she’s dealt with has affected her “personal mental health and the ability to raise (her) 3-year-old daughter.”
Braby, the daughter of long-time Murray coach Jerry Shields, also notes she “was born and raised to be on the court and am sad that it is time to end it.”