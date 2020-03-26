(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr senior Dawson Frost's dream of playing college basketball will come true. He ensured that with his commitment to Simpson College.
"It's great," Frost said. "This has been a goal for awhile now. Now that I'll actually be able to do that, that's pretty exciting."
Frost was an unanimous first team All-Pride of Iowa Conference and led Mount Ayr with 14.4 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field.
However, he says he wasn't an easy decision when choosing between playing football or basketball.
"For a while, it was split between basketball and football," Frost said. "Through my senior year I started to figure out I'd much rather play football. I think I'd excel in football pretty well, but deep down I just find basketball more interesting and a lot more fun."
Frost says his recruiting process was pretty quiet until Simpson came along.
"I didn't talk to many coaches throughout high school," Frost said. "Eventually Coach (Brad) Bjorkgren had reached out to me, I went to a camp last summer and it was really good, he was really nice and it was the greatest atmosphere I've ever been around. It's like the perfect place, I feel."
The Storm went 14-13 last season behind an up-tempo offense that averaged 84 points per game, something that intrigues Frost.
"I love that style of game," Frost said. "I love running. It sounds more interesting and more fun than slow-paced basketball."
When Frost gets to Simpson he hopes to eventually find himself as a key cog in the Storm's up-tempo offense.
"Hopefully, I can just work my way up from the bottom," Frost said. "Hopefully, someday I'll be in that varsity spot. Playing those games on Saturdays."
The complete interview with Frost can be heard below.