(KMAland) -- Delwyn Showalter came to Mount Ayr in 1984 without knowing much of anything about the town, the community or the school. Thirty-six years later, he is calling it a career where it all began.
Showalter recently announced his decision to retire from his jobs as the school’s activities director and co-head football coach.
“It was definitely not an easy decision,” Showatler told KMA Sports. “There’s a lot of mixed feelings. You get to thinking about the years and all the relationships you’ve built. You’re not quite sure if you’re ready to step away from that.
“I go back to something that one of my first years I remember listening to some of the old guys talk, and they said ‘you know when it’s time.’ I came to the realization that this was the right time for me.”
Showalter spent 17 years as an assistant in the football program and the last 19 years as co-head coach alongside Derek Lambert. And so a unique partnership was formed with constant and consistent success, including 135 victories.
“We really didn’t know it would be a permanent arrangement, but we started and everything fell into place,” Showalter said. “He did his thing, I did mine and football lends itself well to that type of a coaching situation.
“We clicked very well together. There was never a question of who had authority in this or that area. When there were decisions to be made, we made them together. It was a good system for us.”
Showalter also spent 17 seasons as the head basketball coach, winning 176 games, and the past 10 years as the AD at the school. With his decision to step away, Coach Showalter still sees big things in store for Mount Ayr athletics in the future.
“I feel really good about the things that are going on here,” he said. “Our programs compete at a high level, we’ve got outstanding coaches who are really committed to the kids they’re working with and they do it the right way.
“If you care about people and treat them the right away, you’re going to be in good shape and you’ll be able to survive the years you might not have as many wins. I think the people we have in place are going to do a great job of carrying forward.”
