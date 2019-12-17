(Mount Ayr) -- A record-breaking milestone Friday night helped Mount Ayr’s Sam Stewart capture this week’s Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award.
Stewart scored 45 points and went over 1,000 for her career during Friday’s dominant win over Southeast Warren.
“It’s definitely an indescribable feeling,” she told KMA Sports. “I knew I was close (to 1,000 and the record), but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates helping me. A lot of them were helping get the ball to me, so that helped a lot.”
The win for the Raiderettes was their fourth consecutive by at least 15 points, as they have easily bounced back from their opening night loss to Red Oak.
“We’re really strong and really quick,” Stewart said. “We can move the ball around and see each other really well.
Stewart is now averaging 25.4 points per game and shooting nearly 55 percent from the field. She also leads the team with 30 steals and has passed out 15 assists on the season. The Raiderettes are back in back in action on Thursday at Wayne.
“We really want to beat our main rivals (this year),” Stewart added. “(Winning the conference) is definitely one of our main goals.”
Listen to the complete interview with Stewart linked below.