(Red Oak) -- The Mount Ayr football team has a game ahead of them this Friday night that represents exactly what they’ve been working for.
The KMAland A/1A/2A No. 3 Raiders (5-0, 1-0) take on and travel to fellow undefeated Panorama (5-0, 1-0) on Friday evening with plenty on the line.
“We knew the last part of our season was going to be loaded with some outstanding teams, and that gets started this week,” Co-coach Delwyn Showalter told KMA Sports.
The latest win for the Raiders – a district opener – was a weather-shortened 41-0 victory over winless West Central Valley. Regardless of the opponent, it showed all the best parts of Coach Showalter’s squad.
The Raiders moved players in and out on offense and defense, rushing for 267 yards, passing for another 89 and finishing with their second shutout of the season.
“We have the luxury of being able to rotate players in on both the offensive and defensive side,” Showalter said. “That keeps us fresh and keeps us aggressive throughout the ballgame.”
The defense, much like the offense, has been a team-wide effort all season. Reas Knapp leads the team with 29 total tackles, but he is one of 10 players with at least two solo tackles for loss this season. Joining him in that category are Isaac Grose (8), Seth Shelman (5), Cole Clymer (4), Kolben Klommhaus (4), Keelan Klommhaus (2), Payton Weehler (2), Rehtt Larson (2), Cody Larson (2) and Jordan McAlexander (2).
“We prefer to try to force the action, and we have some pretty good speed on the defensive side,” Showalter added. “Our guys have really bought into what we do, and they’re doing a nice job of swarming to the football.”
Offensively, Weehler is in his second year as the starting quarterback. The junior has thrown for 623 yards and seven touchdowns and is one of six players with at least 16 carries and at least 101 yards rushing this season.
Panorama also has plenty to contend with. The Panthers, which beat Clarinda 33-3 this past Friday, have allowed just 7.6 points per game and average 28.2 per contest.
“They’ve got a tough (team),” Showalter said. “There’s a lot of speed on that Panorama team, and there’s no substitute for speed. I’ve always said I’d rather have quickness over size, and they are a good example of that.”
Junior quarterback Domonic Walker gives the Panthers a dual-threat under center. Walker has thrown for 732 yards, rushed for a team-best 215 and has accounted for 12 offensive touchdowns in the first five games.
“We know they’re a passing offense, but (Walker) does such a good job running the ball,” Showalter said. “We have to account for him and keep him contained – not let him get loose in the second level. The back end of our defense is going to have to be really good. They’re going to have to cover without getting a lot of help from our linebackers.”
The Mount Ayr/Panorama game is yet another undefeated battle in Class 1A District 8. Also this week, Clarinda (4-1, 0-1) travels to ACGC (4-1, 0-1) while Van Meter (5-0, 1-0) meets West Central Valley (5-0, 1-0).
Bret Ruggles will have reports from Panora on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the full interview with Coach Showalter below.