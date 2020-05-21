Editor's Note: this interview was recorded prior to the official announcement of a summer sports season.
(Mount Ayr) -- Last year, Mount Ayr's softball team climbed Coach Bret Ruggles' "ladder of success" all the way to the state tournament. This year, they hope to do it again.
"We're extremely eager," Ruggles said. "Especially after the girls lost their spring sports season. There's a lot of itchiness there to get back to do something. Our town, our counties, our area needs a positive to build off. I'm not sure high school baseball/softball is the right idea, but it might be."
With a season slated to begin June 1st, Ruggles is hopeful his team will be mentally prepared.
"We've had some ZOOM meetings," he said. "We're just talking to our girls about all the mental stuff. Right now it's just getting through the mental stuff. That way, when we get to June 1st, we can just focus on the physical."
Last year was a dream season for the Raiderettes, who posted a 27-3 record, qualified for state for the first time in 25 years and placed third in Class 2A.
"It's hard to put into words just how impressive and important it was for us," Ruggles said. "We just kind of noticed a spark and we took off. You could just feel it."
The Raiderettes had only one senior last season -- Caroline McAlexander, but she was the ace for Mount Ayr, posting a 20-2 record with a 1.06 earned run average and 126 strikeouts.
Ruggles anticipates the combination of Alexa Anderson and Addy Reynolds will likely fill the void left by McAlexander in the circle.
Anderson started three games last year. She went 4-1, posted a 0.86 ERA and fanned 15 batters in 24 1/3 innings of work.
"She had a great year last year, I really like the way she throws," Ruggles said.
Reynolds was plagued by an injury last season, but posted a 1-0 record in two starts, striking out eight.
"I think we're looking at those two competing for the starting job," Ruggles said. "And we might use both."
Freshman Zoey Larsen saw 10 innings of work as an eighth grader and could possibly see some work in the circle, too.
Offensively, the Raiderettes return basically everything. Anderson hit .427/.485/.663 last season with a team-high 24 RBIs and five home runs. Reynolds adrove in 20 runs and two homers. Senior Sam Stewart went .388/.451/.600 and led the team in stolen bases and triples while Channler Henle, Payten Lambert, Rachel Sobotka, Abigail Barnes, Jaycee Knight, Halsie Barnes and Maddie Stewart were also key contributors last season and return this season.
"We have some girls that are ready to fill some spots," Ruggles said.
With what they return, The Raiderettes are among the favorites to claim the Class 2A state title, however, Coach Ruggles and company aren't thinking that far ahead.
"We don't like to set goals. I feel like goals are always wishful thinking," Ruggles said. "We talk about the ladder of success. We look at our schedule and our day-to-day practices. We want to take one step a day and just get a little bit better."
The complete interview with Coach Ruggles can be heard below.