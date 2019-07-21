(Mount Ayr) -- It took 25 years, but Mount Ayr has once again qualified for the state softball tournament.
The Raiderettes rolled to a 9-0 win in a 2A regional final over No. 4 ranked West Monona to move to 25-2 and make their reappearance in Fort Dodge on Monday afternoon a 3:30 PM against Beckman Catholic. The game will be broadcast on KMA-FM 99.1.
“Four years ago, our goal was to not get 10-runned,” co-head coach Bret Ruggles told KMA Sports after the West Monona win. “Our goal was to literally be .500, try to score runs and try to be in ball games. We had a select group of girls that laid the foundation. They graduated and left the program a little better than they found it, and these girls took it to the next level.”
The No. 4 seeded Mount Ayr may not be done taking things to the next level, either. Their lone senior is a really good one, but the lineup is littered with plenty of freshmen, sophomores and juniors.
It does, however, start with the senior. Caroline McAlexander owns a 1.02 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched. She’s struck out 121 batters with just 31 walks, but she’s been at her most brilliant in regional play. In 21 innings pitched, she’s allowed just one run on 12 hits and three walks while striking out 24.
“She’s been fantastic,” Ruggles said. “She’s better late in games, and she’s so much better late in seasons. I don’t know if it’s rest and the days off (this season) that help her, but she finds a way.”
Sophomore Alexa Anderson has had another terrific season at the plate, leading the team with 36 hits, five home runs, 24 RBI and a .424/.484/.671 batting line. Junior Sam Stewart (.387 BA, 18 SB, 34 R), sophomore Channler Henle (.368 BA, 8 2B), junior Abigail Barnes (.305 BA), McAlexander (.338 BA, 9 2B, 5 HR, 20 RBI) and freshman Addy Reynolds (.284 BA, 20 RBI) have also been major offensive contributors.
Freshmen Halsie Barnes, Payten Lambert and Maddie Stewart, sophomore Rachel Sobotka and junior Jaycee Knight have also been among the key pieces in Mount Ayr’s success.
“Our hitting has been exceptional,” Ruggles told KMA Sports this season.
Along with the offensive and defensive success, Mount Ayr also had the determination of making up for a missed chance last year. The Raiderettes lost in a regional final to Logan-Magnolia in 2018, falling in walk-off fashion.
“We felt like we maybe let one slip away from us,” Ruggles said. “This year, we came the first day of practice, and for the first time in a long time we were playing with some expectations. We had to get back to this moment.”
Now they’re here. The Raiderettes will meet Beckman Catholic on Monday afternoon at 3:30. Beckman is led by a pair of seniors in Heather Boeckenstedt and Sydney Steffen, who have combined for 119 total hits, including 41 extra-base hits and 67 runs batted in. Steffen is also the team’s ace pitcher with 162 strikeouts in 234 2/3 innings while pitching to a 2.24 ERA.
“We’re not going to change how we do anything,” Ruggles said. “The way we prep and the way we play softball (stays the same). We’re just going to go up there and try to make a mess.”
Ruggles is joined as co-head coach by his wife Brandie, who was a member of the last Mount Ayr team to qualify for the state tournament. Hear all Mount Ayr state games on KMA-FM 99.1 this week.