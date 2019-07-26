Pride of Iowa Conference Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr and Wayne had four first team members each, and Lenox sophomore TJ Stoaks was the only unanimous choice on the Pride of Iowa All-Conference softball teams, released by the league on Friday.

Check out the full list of honorees below.

FIRST TEAM 

P: Sterling Berndt, FR, Wayne

P: Caroline McAlexander, SR, Mount Ayr

C: Camryn Jacobsen, SO, Wayne

C: Abigail Barnes, JR, Mount Ayr

IF: Emily Jones, FR, Wayne

IF: Sam Stewart, JR, Mount Ayr

IF: Jayda Gay, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys

IF: Josie Hartman, FR, Southeast Warren

OF: Reagan Tilley, SR, Wayne

OF: Selena Valenzuela, JR, Bedford

OF: Kailey Walker, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys

UT: TJ Stoaks, SO, Lenox (UNANIMOUS)

UT: Hannah Sweet, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys 

UT: Alexa Anderson, SO, Mount Ayr

SECOND TEAM 

P: Alivia Ruble, 8, Southeast Warren

P: Kylee Rockhold, FR, Central Decatur

C: Maizee Lindsey, JR, Central Decatur

C: Madeline Myer, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys

IF: Maddy Wood, FR, Wayne

IF: Addy Reynolds, FR, Mount Ayr

IF: Morgan Parrish, SR, Lenox

IF: AJ Dorsey, JR, Southeast Warren

OF: Channler Henle, SO, Mount Ayr

OF: Reagan Weinheimer, JR, Nodaway Valley

OF: McKinna Hogan, SO, Lenox

UT: Kayla Yzaguirre, JR, Lenox

UT: Riley Bell, JR, Central Decatur

UT: Lexie Haer, SR, Southwest Valley

HONORABLE MENTION 

Anna Parrott, Martensdale-St. Marys

Norah Lund, Southwest Valley

Brooklyn Page, Southeast Warren

Savanna Bond, Bedford

Eily Hall, Central Decatur

Kaylin Lack, East Union

Bayleigh Kellis, Wayne

Alyssa Davis, Nodaway Valley

Cassidy Nelson, Lenox

Payten Lambert, Mount Ayr

Tags