(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr and Wayne had four first team members each, and Lenox sophomore TJ Stoaks was the only unanimous choice on the Pride of Iowa All-Conference softball teams, released by the league on Friday.
FIRST TEAM
P: Sterling Berndt, FR, Wayne
P: Caroline McAlexander, SR, Mount Ayr
C: Camryn Jacobsen, SO, Wayne
C: Abigail Barnes, JR, Mount Ayr
IF: Emily Jones, FR, Wayne
IF: Sam Stewart, JR, Mount Ayr
IF: Jayda Gay, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys
IF: Josie Hartman, FR, Southeast Warren
OF: Reagan Tilley, SR, Wayne
OF: Selena Valenzuela, JR, Bedford
OF: Kailey Walker, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys
UT: TJ Stoaks, SO, Lenox (UNANIMOUS)
UT: Hannah Sweet, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys
UT: Alexa Anderson, SO, Mount Ayr
SECOND TEAM
P: Alivia Ruble, 8, Southeast Warren
P: Kylee Rockhold, FR, Central Decatur
C: Maizee Lindsey, JR, Central Decatur
C: Madeline Myer, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys
IF: Maddy Wood, FR, Wayne
IF: Addy Reynolds, FR, Mount Ayr
IF: Morgan Parrish, SR, Lenox
IF: AJ Dorsey, JR, Southeast Warren
OF: Channler Henle, SO, Mount Ayr
OF: Reagan Weinheimer, JR, Nodaway Valley
OF: McKinna Hogan, SO, Lenox
UT: Kayla Yzaguirre, JR, Lenox
UT: Riley Bell, JR, Central Decatur
UT: Lexie Haer, SR, Southwest Valley
HONORABLE MENTION
Anna Parrott, Martensdale-St. Marys
Norah Lund, Southwest Valley
Brooklyn Page, Southeast Warren
Savanna Bond, Bedford
Eily Hall, Central Decatur
Kaylin Lack, East Union
Bayleigh Kellis, Wayne
Alyssa Davis, Nodaway Valley
Cassidy Nelson, Lenox
Payten Lambert, Mount Ayr