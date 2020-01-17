(Mount Ayr) -- Despite the cancellation of this weekend's Ron Scott Duals, the Mount Ayr wrestling program has plenty to feel good about so far this season.
"We've been wrestling pretty well lately," Coach Eric Ehlen said. "Happy to see that we've got a couple of kids that came out later in the season and helped our team fill in the roster. We've got 12 kids out now and filling 12 weights helped us out quite a bit."
Mount Ayr's lineup features a mix of youth and experience.
"We've got a lot of returning guys from the last year and those guys are wrestling really well for us," Ehlen said. "Our freshmen have come in and are really pretty experienced wrestlers. Everybody has bought in, working hard and winning matches. You can see the guys that are young are learning."
The bulk of the Raiders experience comes in the lighter weights, where juniors Bryce Shaha and Trae Ehlen both bring two state tournament appearances with them.
Shaha medaled at state his freshman year and narrowly missed the medal stand last season. He suffered an injury early in the season and was forced to miss some time but has since rebounded with a 5-1 record.
"He's bounced back," Ehlen said. "He's found out that missing wrestling for a few weeks takes the wrestling shape away. He kind of found out that missing out took him back a bit, but I think the's kind of getting back in the swing of things."
Coach Ehlen's son Trae has also been off to a strong start to his junior season. Ehlen is currently 20-1 on the season and ranked sixth in Class 1A at 138 pounds.
"He's gotten a lot bigger and stronger," Coach Ehlen said. "He's in really good shape. He works hard. He's just like Bryce, he wants to place this year at state. We've got high hopes for those guys.
There's another Ehlen in the mix, too. Freshman Drew Ehlen is 19-1 on the season at 106 pounds.
"He's got a lot of experience for a freshman, he's wrestled for quite a while," Ehlen said.
Jarrett Webb (113), Trey Fooken (132), Jaydon Knight (145) and Keaton White (160) are also showing strong and all have winning records.
The Raiders, now 8-3 on the season in duals, will be back in action Tuesday in a double dual with Southwest Valley and Van Meter.
"Just like always, I just tell them to get out and wrestle your best," Ehlen said. "Learn from your losses and give it all you've got."
The complete interview with Coach Ehlen can be viewed below.