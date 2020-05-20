(Mount Ayr) -- One of the best catchers in KMAland will take her talents to Graceland.
Mount Ayr’s Abigail Barnes hopes to finish out her softball career with the Raiderettes in Fort Dodge. Regardless, she will get an opportunity to play again at the next level with the Yellow Jackets.
“Coach Todd (Verwers) has been recruiting me for a while,” Barnes told KMA Sports. “It just felt like the best fit for me.”
Barnes, who starred for last year’s third-place finisher of Class 1A, hit .294 and posted a .400 on-base and slugging percentage last season for the Raiderettes. She had six doubles and drove in 14 runs and commanded the game as the second piece of a great battery with then-pitcher Caroline McAlexander.
“I really like what (Coach Verwers) has done with the program,” Barnes added. “(Graceland) has my major, and I just really like everything about the softball program.”
Indeed, Graceland has been climbing under Verwers, who is also the head coach at East Union and led Martensdale-St. Marys through a very successful era. The Yellow Jackets were 8-4 before the cancellation of the season and went 26-24 in 2019. That was a reversal of their record in 2018, which was also an improvement from a 17-win 2017.
“They have a really good weight lifting program, and they have really good coaches that work with every part of the team,” Barnes said.
For Barnes, an opportunity to just continue playing softball is one that she couldn’t pass up and is very excited for.
“I’ve played softball ever since I was five, maybe,” Barnes said. “I’ve always caught and as I got into high school and middle school it’s something I really wanted to do. Softball is a really big part of my life, and I just want to continue it.”
Barnes made her comments on Wednesday’s KMAland Catch Up. Listen to her complete interview linked below.