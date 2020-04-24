(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr senior Isaac Grose's final baseball season at Mount Ayr is in question, but his college career is not. Regardless of what happens this summer, Grose knows he will continue his career at Kirkwood Community College.
"It makes it a little bit easier if we don't have a senior season to know it won't be the last time playing baseball," Grose said. "It makes it easier to take in."
Meanwhile, Grose has been preparing as if a season will occur.
"I've been trying to do things at home," Grose said. "It's been hard because a lot of the places I go to work out have been closed, but I do some stuff at home still."
Grose says the opportunity at Kirkwood came to him in study hall.
"Some of my friends mentioned to me that Kirkwood had a pretty good baseball program," Grose said. "I did some research. Emailed their baseball coach, and he sent me to their pitching coach. We started talking quite a bit. I visited, we talked and they offered me a spot on the team. I really liked their campus and coaching staff."
The Eagles, led by Coach Todd Rima, were 6-4 prior to the season being canceled. They finished 2019 at 33-20.
"He was hoping they would be ranked this year," Grose said. "They play in a lot of big classics and get their players in front of a lot of D1 or D2 schools. They do a good job of getting players to move on."
Grose, who projects as a pitcher, would like to continue his career after his time at Kirkwood ends.
"That was really the main goal with going to Kirkwood," Grose said. "Hopefully get a D1 or D2 scholarship somewhere,"
Along with putting himself in a position to transfer, Grose also hopes to add to his velocity, something he feels will be easier now that he's just focusing on one sport.
"Being able to focus on one sport instead of four, I hope to be able to gain 10 miles per hour on my fastball and get into the mid to low 90s," Grose said.
Before he gets to Kirkwood, Grose is hopeful to have one more summer at Mount Ayr, where he hopes to help lead the Raiders to a deep postseason run.
"I think we're going to be in 1A this year," Grose said. "I'd like to make it a good ways into the playoffs."
The complete interview with Grose can be heard below.