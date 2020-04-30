(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr’s high-scoring guard Sam Stewart will take her talents to Peru State next season.
The KMA Sports Pride of Iowa Conference Player of the Year, Stewart committed to the Bobcats earlier this year.
“I really liked how it is a small community,” Stewart said. “I went and practiced with them, and I just felt like they really like each other. It felt like a family.”
Stewart, who averaged nearly 25 points per game this past season with the Raiderettes, will team up with another area conference player of the year in Sidney’s Maddy Ducnan.
“We talked about (playing together),” Stewart said. “We’ve always talked about how it would be awesome to play with each other. We actually played together in the summer, and it was really fun.”
The multi-sport standout athlete, Stewart also played volleyball, ran track and is an outstanding leadoff hitter and shortstop for the Raiderettes in softball. Now, she will focus on basketball.
“Hopefully, my freshman and sophomore year I can make somewhat of an impact,” she said. “They’re really quick and have good shooters. Hopefully, I can improve my shot while I’m there.”
Stewart says she also considered Benedictine in Illinois and Simpson among her final choices. Listen to the complete interview from Thursday’s KMAland Catch Up linked below.