(KMAland) -- The Missouri River Activities Conference has released their all-conference baseball picks for the season. These are decided and voted on by the league’s coaches. KMA Sports has nothing to do with the choices.
Here is a look at the honorees this year:
FIRST TEAM
P: TJ Chamberlain, Bishop Heelan Catholic
P: Trent Frerichs, Sioux City North
P: Daniel Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
C: Spencer Kleene, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
IF: Jared Sitzmann, Bishop Heelan Catholic
IF: Mike Pithan, Bishop Heelan Catholic
IF: Nate Zyzda, Sioux City East
IF: Nick Opsahl, Sioux City North
OF: Ben Fichter, Abraham Lincoln
OF: Christian Velasquez, Bishop Heelan Catholic
OF: Colton DeRocher, Sioux City East
UT: Alec Patino, Sioux City East
UT: Brant Hogue, Bishop Heelan Catholic
SECOND TEAM
P: Alec Nieman, Sioux City West
P: Noah McWilliams, Sioux City East
P: Tyler Kjose, Sioux City North
C: Hunter Krommenhoek, Sioux City North
IF: Ryan Steinspring, Thomas Jefferson
IF: Deric Fitzgerald, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
IF: Jesse Elgert, Sioux City West
IF: Ben Dixon, Bishop Heelan Catholic
OF: Grant Merk, Thomas Jefferson
OF: Terrel Blackey, Sioux City North
OF: Tyler Reiss, Abraham Lincoln
UT: Ray Ray Douglas, Sioux City East
UT: Hunter Nice, Abraham Lincoln