Missouri River Activities Conference
(KMAland) -- The Missouri River Activities Conference has released their all-conference baseball picks for the season. These are decided and voted on by the league’s coaches. KMA Sports has nothing to do with the choices.

Here is a look at the honorees this year:

FIRST TEAM

P: TJ Chamberlain, Bishop Heelan Catholic

P: Trent Frerichs, Sioux City North

P: Daniel Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

C: Spencer Kleene, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

IF: Jared Sitzmann, Bishop Heelan Catholic

IF: Mike Pithan, Bishop Heelan Catholic

IF: Nate Zyzda, Sioux City East

IF: Nick Opsahl, Sioux City North

OF: Ben Fichter, Abraham Lincoln

OF: Christian Velasquez, Bishop Heelan Catholic

OF: Colton DeRocher, Sioux City East

UT: Alec Patino, Sioux City East

UT: Brant Hogue, Bishop Heelan Catholic

SECOND TEAM

P: Alec Nieman, Sioux City West

P: Noah McWilliams, Sioux City East

P: Tyler Kjose, Sioux City North

C: Hunter Krommenhoek, Sioux City North

IF: Ryan Steinspring, Thomas Jefferson

IF: Deric Fitzgerald, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

IF: Jesse Elgert, Sioux City West

IF: Ben Dixon, Bishop Heelan Catholic

OF: Grant Merk, Thomas Jefferson

OF: Terrel Blackey, Sioux City North

OF: Tyler Reiss, Abraham Lincoln

UT: Ray Ray Douglas, Sioux City East

UT: Hunter Nice, Abraham Lincoln