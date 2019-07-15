Missouri River Activities Conference
(KMAland) -- The Missouri River Activities Conference has released their all-conference softball picks for the season. These are decided and voted on by the league’s coaches. KMA Sports has nothing to do with the choices.

Here is a look at the honorees this year:

FIRST TEAM 

P: Chasity Johnson, Sioux City East

P: Hailey Hoogers, Sioux City North

P: Kenzie Foley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

C: Emma Christensen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

IF: Katlynn Tucker, Sioux City East

IF: Kylee Eickholt, Sioux City North

IF: Chloe Black, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

IF: Madelyn Mogensen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

OF: Isabelle Hesse, Sioux City North

OF: Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan Catholic

OF: Whitney Schofeldt, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

UT: Caitlyn Jones, Thomas Jefferson

UT: MacKayla Black, Sioux City North

SECOND TEAM 

P: Holly Hansen, Abraham Lincoln

P: Riley Plantenberg, Bishop Heelan Catholic

P: Emily Persinger, Sioux City West

C: Madi Van Dyke, Sioux City East

IF: Olivia O’Brien, Sioux City North

IF: Courtney Johnson, Sioux City North

IF: Ellie Gengler, Bishop Heelan Catholic

IF: Kylie Kerr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

OF: Josie Blake, Sioux City East

OF: Emma LaFleur, Bishop Heelan Catholic

OF: Hannah Belt, Thomas Jefferson

UT: Mariah Augustine, Bishop Heelan Catholic

UT: Rilee Filip, Abraham Lincoln