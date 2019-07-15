(KMAland) -- The Missouri River Activities Conference has released their all-conference softball picks for the season. These are decided and voted on by the league’s coaches. KMA Sports has nothing to do with the choices.
Here is a look at the honorees this year:
FIRST TEAM
P: Chasity Johnson, Sioux City East
P: Hailey Hoogers, Sioux City North
P: Kenzie Foley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
C: Emma Christensen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
IF: Katlynn Tucker, Sioux City East
IF: Kylee Eickholt, Sioux City North
IF: Chloe Black, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
IF: Madelyn Mogensen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
OF: Isabelle Hesse, Sioux City North
OF: Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan Catholic
OF: Whitney Schofeldt, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
UT: Caitlyn Jones, Thomas Jefferson
UT: MacKayla Black, Sioux City North
SECOND TEAM
P: Holly Hansen, Abraham Lincoln
P: Riley Plantenberg, Bishop Heelan Catholic
P: Emily Persinger, Sioux City West
C: Madi Van Dyke, Sioux City East
IF: Olivia O’Brien, Sioux City North
IF: Courtney Johnson, Sioux City North
IF: Ellie Gengler, Bishop Heelan Catholic
IF: Kylie Kerr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
OF: Josie Blake, Sioux City East
OF: Emma LaFleur, Bishop Heelan Catholic
OF: Hannah Belt, Thomas Jefferson
UT: Mariah Augustine, Bishop Heelan Catholic
UT: Rilee Filip, Abraham Lincoln