(Columbia) -- The Missouri State High School Activities Association has canceled all activities for the spring season.
In a release, MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn said "this decision is very difficult for all especially given the impact it will have on our student, parents, coaches, teachers and administrators throughout the state."
The decision to cancel the spring sports season comes in light of Governor Mike Parsons' decision to close schools for the rest of the school year.
Surrounding states including Nebraska and Kansas have also canceled their spring sports season. Iowa's season is currently suspended until May 1st.