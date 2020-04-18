(KMAland) -- The Missouri State High School Activities Association has opened the door to potential summertime competition.
The organization announced Friday they have approved changes to their by-laws for this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. The MSHSAA Board of Directors voted to make both their summer dead period and summer limits on contact optional for 2020.
Any activities would first need to be approved by local, state and national health officials, but this does open the possibility of spring sports being contested in the summer.
Athletes in the Class of 2020 would be eligible to participate in summertime competition for their respective schools — a one-time change. MSHSAA canceled all spring activities on April 9th.
View the complete release from MSHSAA linked here.