(Glenwood) -- The multi-talented Elle Scarborough figured basketball would be in her collegiate future. Then, Glenwood made a run to the state volleyball tournament, and everything changed.
On Sunday, Scarborough announced she will play volleyball at St. Cloud State when the Rams junior graduates.
“Last year around this time, I was thinking I would do basketball in college,” Scarborough said. “I was set on it.”
Scarborough, who earned this year’s KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year, definitely had her options. There were Division II and NAIA looks in both basketball and volleyball, and she even received several feelers as high as Division I in track. In the end, the run to Cedar Rapids stuck with her.
“I just got really excited about (volleyball),” she said. “I knew we would have a good basketball season, too, but I was really excited about volleyball. I didn’t really make a decision on what I wanted to play until January.”
That’s when Scarborough played against Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior and St. Cloud State signee Kenzie Foley at a club tournament. She actually got her first look at the KMA Sports MRC Volleyball and Basketball Player of the Year in Cedar Rapids at the state volleyball tournament.
“I thought I would really like to play with Kenzie. After (playing her team), I decided to email the St. Cloud coach,” Scarborough said. “They emailed me right back, and that’s kind of when we hit it off.”
Scarborough later took a visit to the school and found a nearly perfect fit for her.
“I got to meet everyone, play with the team and it kind of went from there,” she said. “The volleyball players were very welcoming, and the coaches were awesome. The school is a great size. The town is very beautiful, and I honestly loved everything about it. The distance is a little far, but I think that’s something I can get over.”
Scarborough led Glenwood this past season with 4.00 kills per set and averaged 2.50 digs per set. Her future will likely reside on the outside for the Huskies.
“I just find (volleyball) more enjoyable,” Scarborough added. “I don’t get as frustrated, and honestly, I like the team aspect of it. It’s just really something that I love. I love basketball, too, but volleyball is the one I’m going to go for.”
Listen to the complete interview with Scarborough linked below.