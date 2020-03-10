(KMAland) -- You can call her “Elle” or “Ellie” – it doesn’t matter to her. Whichever you chose, make sure you tag it with her latest label: The KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Glenwood’s junior star Elle Scarborough takes the top award of the KMAland girls basketball season, following a year as the “quarterback” of the state semifinalist Rams.
“I think I did all right in my role,” Scarborough told KMA Sports.
All right would be an understatement. Scarborough averaged over 11 points per game, led the Hawkeye Ten Conference in assists and was third in steals. She was also 12th in blocks and 13th in rebounds.
Along with the numbers, Scarborough regularly took on the toughest defensive assignment for Glenwood.
“I really loved everything about this year,” Scarborough said. “We had a great year, and there’s nothing more we could have asked from it. The coaching staff and my teammates were always there for anything. We had very good chemistry, and that’s a huge thing.”
The Rams won their first 25 games and advanced to a state semifinal where they lost to Hawkeye Ten Conference rival Lewis Central. Despite the heartbreaking finish to the year, Scarborough says they met many of their goals.
“(Getting to state) was definitely the goal,” she said. “We wanted that. Obviously, when we got there we wanted to win it, but getting there was definitely the main priority.”
All of Scarborough’s talents were on display through the course of the Hawkeye Ten season. She posted a season-high 23 points against Red Oak, topped out with 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Creston and had eight steals in a game with Clarinda.
“I think my favorite memory was the Gilbert game at state,” Scarborough said. “The fans were incredible. The whole town showed it seemed like. Even our bench was on their feet for every point, which made everything 10 times better.”
Now, Scarborough and the rest of her returning teammates will look to take an extra step or two next season.
“I think there are things to improve on,” she said. “I think if we work on team unity and work as a team every game we will win and make it to the final next year. We have players that can really shoot and teamwork will definitely make things a lot better.”
Scarborough is the eighth winner of the KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year award. It’s also the eighth time a Hawkeye Ten Conference athlete has earned the honor. Listen to the complete interview with Scarborough below.
Previous KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year Winners
2018-19: Logan Hughes, Shenandoah
2017-18: Logan Hughes, Shenandoah
2016-17: Maegan Holt, Lewis Central
2015-16: Taylor Frederick, Harlan
2014-15: Kate Walker, Red Oak
2013-14: Kate Walker, Red Oak
2012-13: Aubrey Norville, Lewis Central