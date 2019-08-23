(Murray) -- The Murray football season begins one week before originally scheduled, but Coach Taylor Fulton is just fine with that.
“It’s nice to start football as early as possible,” Fulton told KMA Sports. “We like that we have our bye week in Week 1 now. Usually, you play nine straight weeks, and now we get a solid game in before everyone else, take a week off and allow the boys to get further into the playbook offensively and defensively.”
The Mustangs went 3-6 in 2018, but they lost just six seniors from that group and will return one of their quarterbacks, their top two rushers, four of their top five receivers and five of their top seven tacklers.
“We look forward to seeing what they can do for us on the field,” Fulton said. “It’s nice to have some depth coming back for us.”
Junior Chance Lecy and seniors Reece Held and Keegan Johnson figure to carry much of the load on offense while junior Colton Siefkas and freshman Zack Belden will look to split the snaps at quarterback. Sophomore Wyatt Gannon is another to watch when it comes to carrying the football.
“All in all, I’d like to think we’re pretty well-rounded,” Fulton added. “We have an abundance of young talent again this year that should help us continue to build in the future.”
Murray opens the season with Stanton/Essex later tonight. Coach Fulton’s team was originally scheduled to play Essex in Week 1, but with the two Corner Conference schools coming together this fall, a Week 0 matchup made sense.
“We’re lucky enough to have a little tape on Stanton and played Essex last year,” Fulton said. “We have an idea of what they could do, but they have a lot of options, a lot of athletes and a lot of speed. They’re going to try and fit their speed into space.”
Hear the play-by-play of Stanton/Essex and Murray tonight at 7:00 on our KMAX-Stream linked here. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Fulton below.