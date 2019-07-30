(KMAland) -- The numbers are striking. A .555 batting average. A .621 on-base percentage. And a 1.027 slugging percentage.
There were the 20 walks against just six strikeouts – so, an ability to combine power with contact. There’s the 61 hits, including 13 doubles and 13 home runs, and the 41 RBI. For all of those reasons – and more – Murray’s Breianna Klein is this year’s KMAland Offensive Player of the Year.
“It was my senior year,” Klein told KMA Sports. “It was my last time playing with the Murray jersey on. And I love to go out with a bang.”
Klein, who swept KMA’s Bluegrass Conference Offensive Player and Pitcher of the Year awards, is the first Class 1A player to win the award in its six years of existence. Not only that, the award has never gone below Class 3A.
There’s a reason for that, as you might imagine. The better the competition, the more impressive the statistics. And in deciding on this award that was certainly weighed. In the end, KMA Sports believes Klein’s level of competition was more than adequate in her league. Further, even when she faced supposed “tougher” competition, she rose to the occasion.
For example, in seven combined games against Lenox, Atlantic, Bondurant-Farrar, Wayne and Collins-Maxwell, Klein went 12-for-21 with three homers, two doubles and seven RBI. The numbers were decidedly not a reflection of lower level competition.
One of those home runs, by the way, came against what figures to be the Class 1A Pitcher of the Year in Collins-Maxwell’s Mikayla Houge, who gave up just nine earned runs all season.
“I knew I would kind of be facing someone like myself but with more movement,” Klein said of the at bat. “I tried to picture myself pitching to me because I knew how I would pitch to myself. That’s kind of how I (approached) that game.”
Another tally in the corner of Klein: She got better as the games got bigger. In the month of July (a seven-game span), the Truman State recruit hit .750/.786/1.625 with six homers, three doubles and 13 RBI.
“It’s quite amazing,” Klein said. “I never thought I would be able to keep my batting average that high or have that many home runs. I’m more of a contact hitter than I’ve ever been a power hitter.”
Klein’s final ranking among KMAland hitters in a number of categories:
Hits: 61 (1st)
Doubles: 13 (T-14th)
HR: 13 (1st)
RBI: 41 (T-6th)
BA: .555 (1st)
OBP: .621 (2nd)
SLP: 1.027 (1st)
Are you convinced? Maybe you didn’t need convincing. Maybe you still do. There’s no maybes about this: Breianna Klein is the 2019 KMAland Offensive Player of the Year.
Listen to our complete interview with Klein below.
Previous KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Winners
2018: Alex Mohr, Denison-Schleswig
2017: Alexis Handel, Atlantic
2016: Logan Schaben, Harlan
2015: Lauren Nahnsen, Abraham Lincoln
2014: Lauren Nahnsen, Abraham Lincoln