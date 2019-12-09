(Murray) -- Murray basketball coach Darin Wookey reached the 300-win milestone on Friday evening.
“It’s really hard to believe,” Wookey told KMA Sports. “When you start out you don’t think about those things. You’re just trying to win ballgames and bring the kids along.”
The Mustangs (1-1) earned their first win of the year with a 68-15 victory over Twin Cedars. The milestone victory for Wookey helped him reflect on 20+ years of coaching.
“Our gym is named after Jerry Brown,” Wookey said. “He’s the legend of Murray. He won 622 games at Murray prior to me taking over for him. He started this program, and he got it going so it was kind of easy for me to step in, because he already had it established.”
This year’s Murray team has an unquestioned leader in senior Reece Held, who averaged a at team-high 17.1 points per game in 2018-19. Junior Jace Rodecker is also back, but the rest of last year’s starting lineup has graduated.
“There were four seniors last year that were catalysts in what we were doing,” Wookey said. “We’ve got a good starting five this year, but you’ve got to have more than five. We’ve been playing some sophomores and freshmen, and they’re getting their feet wet.”
Along with Held and Rodecker, senior Kegan Johnson is joined by junior Colton Siefkas and senior Rilee Werner in the starting lineup. Junior Chase Werner, sophomores Brycen Wookey and Christian Nevarez and freshmen Jarren Gracey, Zack Belden and Aydan Dinham have all been a part of the rotation.
The Mustangs lost their opening game to Lamoni, 65-56. Following the loss, Coach Wookey said his team did a lot of soul-searching.
“We really focused on our defense,” Wookey said. “We didn’t think we played very well defensively, and we went back and watched the tape. We spent an hour and a half going over game film. Our philosophy is to play defense first and let the offense take care of itself. We did not play well (against Lamoni).”
The next game against Twin Cedars set the Mustangs back on the right path heading into a tough stretch with road games at Seymour, Ankeny Christian and Moulton-Udell and home matchups with Orient-Macksburg and Lenox before Christmas.
“We’ve got some tough games coming up,” Wookey noted. “We’ve really got our work cut out for us before break. We hope to come out above .500, and then build on that after Christmas break.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Wookey linked below.