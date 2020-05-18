(Murray) -- Murray’s high-energy 1,000-point scorer Reece Held will take his style to Iowa Wesleyan.
“It was a really long process,” Held told KMA Sports. “I was talking with coaches throughout the season and after the season, but I was able to visit (Iowa Wesleyan) before the whole quarantine.”
Held, who averaged 17.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game this past season, feels like his up-and-down style fits well with what Iowa Wesleyan likes to do.
“They play really fast,” Held said. “They get up and down, and their offense is really open. That’s exactly how I like to play.”
Held will join a program that went just 8-17 this past season, but the Murray guard sees that as an opportunity to make an impact.
“It’s definitely going to be different (from high school),” he said. “It’s going to take some adjusting, but we played fast in high school. There will probably be a little bit of an adjustment, but it shouldn’t take too long.
While Held has high goals for his future, the most important aspect of choosing the Mount Pleasant school was getting to know the coaches and the players in the program.
“(The coaching staff) is so open and nice to talk with,” he said. “I got to see their facilities, their dorms and got to know their players. That really stuck it for me.”
Listen to the complete interview with Held linked below.