(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah football team faces a tough opponent Friday night when they hit the road to battle KMAland No. 1 ranked Treynor.
The Mustangs (0-2) dropped a 35-27 contest to AHSTW this past Friday night, as the team was trailing 35-7 midway through the fourth quarter and tried to stage a late comeback. Head Coach Ty Ratliff says the team showed a lot of heart in the loss to the Vikings.
"I thought the overall effort of the team and the way they fought back at the end was tremendous," Ratliff said in an interview with KMA Sports this week.
The second year head coach said the offense was able to move the ball well against the Vikings, as the Mustangs had over 400 yards of total offense to AHSTW's 379.
"We had a strong finish to the half, which was good," Ratliff said. "We got the quick passing game going. We had been working on that all summer. That definitely helps us expand offensively when we are able to do that."
Coach Ratliff hopes the momentum his team displayed late in the loss to AHSTW will carry over into this week's non-district battle with Treynor, the top ranked team in the latest KMAland A/1A/2A Power Rankings. It's homecoming week for the Cardinals.
"They like to run the ball," Ratliff said. "They run the veer, so some of our kids are familiar with that as they ran it in the past. Treynor has some good backs and their offensive line is the strong point for them. They are big and physical kids. That's something we'll prepare for and scheme for that."
The Cardinals took care of business last week in a 42-14 win over St. Albert. In the win, starting quarterback Jake Fisher accounted for five total touchdowns and Jack Tiarks added a rushing score.
"We have to play our A-game Friday and we know that," Ratliff said. "We need to attack them and try to do some different things up front because they are big. I think now that we have the passing game going that it will help open up the plays for some of our backs and receivers."
KMA Reporter Keith Christensen will have live reports from Treynor Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All coverage gets underway at 6:20 p.m. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.