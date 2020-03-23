(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa’s AJ Green and Austin Phyfe were both named All-District 16 First Team members by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Monday.
Loyola’s Cameron Krutwig, Javon Freeman-Liberty of Valparaiso and Darrell Brown from Bradley are other first-team picks. UNI head coach Ben Jacobson was also named the Coach of the Year in the district.
Drake’s Liam Robbins and Roman Penn are on the second team while Tyreke Key of Indiana State, Marcus Domask of Southern Illinois and Indiana State’s Jordan Barnes are also on the team.
View the complete list of honorees linked here.