(KMAland) -- The National Association of Basketball Coaches has named Luka Garza of Iowa and Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike First Team All-Americans.
Marquette’s Markus Howard, Oregon’s Payton Pritchard and Dayton’s Obi Toppin are also on the first team.
Kansas sophomore Devon Dotson was picked to the second team along with Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, Malachi Flynn of San Diego State and Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev.
On the third team: Baylor’s Jared Butler, Vernon Carey Jr. and Tre Jones of Duke, Louisville’s Jordan Nwora and Jalen Smith of Maryland.
