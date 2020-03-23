(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp were both honored as All-District selections by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Monday.
Garza was a first-team choice along with Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, Penn State’s Lamar Stevens, Anthony Cowan of Maryland and Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu.
Wieskamp, meanwhile, was picked to the second team along with Jalen Smith of Maryland, Ayo Dosunmu from Illinois, Kaleb Wesson of Ohio State and Michigan’s Zavier Simpson.
Wisconsin’s Greg Gard was named the Coach of the Year in District 7. View the complete list of honorees here.