(KMAland) -- Full rundown of top 25 college football and basketball, NBA and NHL scores + UFC Fight Night, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the PGA Tour on Saturday.
NCAA FOOTBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(1) LSU 58 Ole Miss 37
(2) Ohio State 56 Rutgers 21
(3) Clemson 52 Wake Forest 3
(4) Georgia 21 (12) Auburn 14
(5) Alabama 38 Mississippi State 7
(6) Oregon Arizona
(7) Utah 49 UCLA 3
(20) Iowa 23 (8) Minnesota 19
(9) Penn Stae 34 Indiana 27
(10) Oklahoma 34 (13) Baylor 31
(11) Florida 23 Missouri 6
(14) Wisconsin 37 Nebraska 21
(15) Michigan 44 Michigan State 10
(16) Notre Dame 52 (23) Navy 20
(17) Cincinnati 20 South Florida 17
(18) Memphis 45 Houston 27
Iowa State 23 (19) Texas 21
(21) Boise State New Mexico
(22) Oklahoma State 31 Kansas 13
West Virginia 24 (24) Kansas State 20
(25) Appalachian State 56 Georgia State 27
NBA SCOREBOARD
Brooklyn 117 Chicago 111
Milwaukee 102 Indiana 83
Charlotte 103 New York 102
Miami 109 New Orleans 94
Huoston 125 Minnesota 105
Dallas 110 Toronto 102
Portland 121 San Antonio 116
LA Clippers Atlanta
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(7) Maryland 80 Oakland 50
(9) Virginia 60 Columbia 42
(10) Villanova 78 Ohio 54
(13) Memphis 102 Alcorn State 56
Tennessee 75 (20) Washington 62
(23) LSU 75 Nicholls 65
(25) Colorado 71 San Diego 53
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(1) Oregon 99 Texas Southern 63
(13) Kentucky 50 Virginia 47
(20) Syracuse 75 Albany 53
(24) Michigan 80 Akron 71
NHL SCOREBOARD
Carolina 4 Minnesota 3 — OT
Dallas 5 Edmonton 4 — OT
Los Angeles 4 Las Vegas 3
Winnipeg 4 Tampa Bay 3
Arizona 3 Calgary 0
Washington 3 Boston 2 — SO
Buffalo 4 Ottawa 2
New Jersey 4 Montreal 3 — OT
NY Islanders 4 Philadelphia 3 — SO
Pittsburgh 6 Toronto 1
Florida 4 NY Rangers 3
Anaheim 4 St. Louis 1
Chicago 7 Nashville 2
Colorado Vancouver
San Jose Detroit
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLACHOWICZ VS. SOUZA
Jan Blachowicz def. Ronaldo Souza (Split Decision)
Mauricio Run & Paul Craig (Draw)
Charles Oliveira def. Jared Gordon (KO, punches, 1:26)
Andre Muniz def. Antonio Arroyo (Unanimous decision)
Wellington Turman def. Markus Perez (Unanimous decision)
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Ford EcoBoost 300: Tyler Reddick wins
PGA TOUR
Mayakoba Golf Classic: Harris English (-13) leads through Round 2
PGA EUROPEAN TOUR
Nedbank Golf Challenge: Zander Lombard (-11) leads through Round 3