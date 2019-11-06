(KMAland) -- Plenty of NBA, top 25 college basketball, NHL and Champions League soccer on the National Sports Scoreboard.
NBA SCOREBOARD
Detroit 122 New York 102
Indiana 121 Washington 106
Chicago 113 Atlanta 93
Houston 129 Golden State 112
Toronto 124 Sacramento 120
Memphis 137 Minnesota 121
Dallas 107 Orlando 106
Utah 106 Philadelphia 104
Milwaukee LA Clippers
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(9) North Carolina 76 Notre Dame 65
(11) Virginia 48 Syracuse 34
(18) Ohio State 64 Cincinnati 56
(21) Arizona 91 Northern Arizona 52
(23) Purdue 79 Green Bay 57
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(14) NC State 80 North Carolina A&T 44
NCAA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Miami (Ohio) 24 Ohio 21
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
FC Bayern München 2 Olympiakos 0
Juventus 2 Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Atalanta 1 Manchester City 1
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2 Atletico de Madrid 1
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Crvena Zvezda 0
Dinamo Zagreb 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 3
Paris Saint Germain 1 Club Brugge 0
Real Madrid 6 Galatasaray 0
EUROPA LEAGUE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Vitoria Guimaraes 1 Arsenal 1