National Sports

(KMAland) -- Scores from the NBA, the NCAA (basketball and football) and the NHL on Tuesday.

NBA SCOREBOARD 

New Orleans 115 Portland 104

Golden State 114 Memphis 95

Sacramento 120 Phoenix 116

LA Lakers 112 Oklahoma City 107

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD 

(4) Kansas 75 East Tennessee State 63

(6) Maryland 74 Fairfield 55

(7) Virginia 61 Vermont 55

(8) Gonzaga 72 UT Arlington 66

(25) Washington 72 Maine 53

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD  

(2) Baylor 58 (22) South Florida 46

(4) Connecticut 83 Virginia 44

(14) NC State 62 Maine 34

(15) Michigan State 76 Oakland 56

(23) Tennessee 73 Stetson 46

NCAA FOOTBALL SCOREBAORD 

Eastern Michigan 45 Northern Illinois 17

Ohio 66 Bowling Green 24

NHL SCOREBOARD 

Minnesota 4 Buffalo 1

Boston 5 New Jersey 1

NY Islanders 5 Pittsburgh 4 — OT 

Florida 5 Philadephia 2

Columbus 5 Montreal 2

Ottawa 4 Detroitt 3

St. Louis 3 Tampa Bay 1

Winnipeg 2 Nashville 1

Crarolina 4 Chicago 2

Dallas 6 Vancouver 1

Colorado 3 Calgary 2

Las Vegas 4 Toronto 2

Edmonton 5 San Jose 2