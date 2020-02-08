(KMAland) -- Maryland beat Illinois in men's college basketball, Oregon, UCLA and Oregon State all won top 25 battles in women's hoops, the Rockets were trounced by the Suns and more from Friday in national sports.
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(9) Maryland 75 (20) Illinois 66
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(3) Oregon 85 (12) Arizona 52
(4) UConn 94 Memphis 55
(10) UCLA 79 (6) Stanford 69
(9) Oregon State 64 (19) Arizona State 62
(14) DePaul 71 St. John’s 65
(24) Missouri State 66 Northern Iowa 55
NBA SCOREBOARD
Washington 119 Dallas 118
Philadelphia 119 Memphis 107
Boston 112 Atlanta 107
Oklahoma City 108 Detroit 101
Toronto 115 Indiana 106
Phoenix 127 Houston 91
Sacramento 105 Miami 97
Utah 117 Portland 114
NHL SCOREBOARD
Toronto 5 Anaheim 4 — OT
Buffalo 3 NY Rangers 2
Columbus 2 Detroit 0
Minnesota 3 Dallas 2