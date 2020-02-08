National Sports

(KMAland) -- Maryland beat Illinois in men's college basketball, Oregon, UCLA and Oregon State all won top 25 battles in women's hoops, the Rockets were trounced by the Suns and more from Friday in national sports.

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD 

(9) Maryland 75 (20) Illinois 66

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD 

(3) Oregon 85 (12) Arizona 52

(4) UConn 94 Memphis 55

(10) UCLA 79 (6) Stanford 69

(9) Oregon State 64 (19) Arizona State 62

(14) DePaul 71 St. John’s 65

(24) Missouri State 66 Northern Iowa 55

NBA SCOREBOARD 

Washington 119 Dallas 118

Philadelphia 119 Memphis 107

Boston 112 Atlanta 107

Oklahoma City 112 Atlanta 107

Oklahoma City 108 Detroit 101

Toronto 115 Indiana 106

Phoenix 127 Houston 91

Sacramento 105 Miami 97

Utah 117 Portland 114

NHL SCOREBOARD 

Toronto 5 Anaheim 4 — OT

Buffalo 3 NY Rangers 2

Columbus 2 Detroit 0

Minnesota 3 Dallas 2