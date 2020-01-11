National Sports

(KMAland) -- Check out the national sports scoreboard from Friday January 10th.

NCAA MEN’S TOP 25 BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Iowa 67 (12) Maryland 49

(6) Butler 70 Providence 58

NCAA WOMEN’S TOP 25 BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Arizona State 72 (2) Oregon 66

(3) Oregon State 63 (18) Arizona 61

(5) Stanford 73 California 40

(8) UCLA 84 Utah 54

(15) DePaul 85 Seton Hall 68

(20) Missouri State 69 Drake 67

NBA SCOREBOARD 

Washington 111 Atlanta 101

New Orleans 123 New York 111

Brooklyn 117 Miami 113

Memphis 134 San Antonio 121

Indiana 116 Chicago 105

Phoenix 98 Orlando 94

Utah 109 Charlotte 92

LA Lakers 129 Dallas 114

Milwaukee 127 Sacramento 106

LA Clippers 109 Golden State 100

NHL SCOREBOARD 

Detroit 3 Ottawa 2 — SO

Carolina 3 Arizona 0

Pittsburgh 4 Colorado 3 — OT