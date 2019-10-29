National Football League

(KMAland) -- Miami lost again on Monday Night Football and the full scoreboard from the NBA and NHL in Monday’s national sports.

NFL SCOREBOARD 

Pittsburgh 27 Miami 14

NBA SCOREBOARD 

Detroit 96 Indiana 94

New York 105 Chicago 98

Philadelphia 105 Atlanta 103

Toronto 104 Orlando 95

Golden State 134 New Orleans 123

Houston 116 Oklahoma City 112

Milwaukee 129 Cleveland 112

San Antonio 113 Portland 110

Utah 96 Phoenix 95

Denver 101 Sacramento 94

LA Clippers 111 Charlotte 96

NHL SCOREBOARD 

Arizona 3 Buffalo 2 — OT/SO

Vancouver 7 Florida 2