(KMAland) -- Miami lost again on Monday Night Football and the full scoreboard from the NBA and NHL in Monday’s national sports.
NFL SCOREBOARD
Pittsburgh 27 Miami 14
NBA SCOREBOARD
Detroit 96 Indiana 94
New York 105 Chicago 98
Philadelphia 105 Atlanta 103
Toronto 104 Orlando 95
Golden State 134 New Orleans 123
Houston 116 Oklahoma City 112
Milwaukee 129 Cleveland 112
San Antonio 113 Portland 110
Utah 96 Phoenix 95
Denver 101 Sacramento 94
LA Clippers 111 Charlotte 96
NHL SCOREBOARD
Arizona 3 Buffalo 2 — OT/SO
Vancouver 7 Florida 2