National Sports

(KMAland) -- Oregon women beat Connecticut, Miami roughed up the 76ers and more from the Monday in national sports.

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD 

(3) Oregon 74 (4) Connecticut 56

(8) Mississippi State 67 Georgia 53

(13) Maryland 94 Michigan State 53

(18) Indiana 66 Purdue 54

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD 

(1) Baylor 73 Kansas State 67

(3) Kansas 69 Texas 58

(8) Florida State 65 North Carolina 59

NBA SCOREBOARD 

Golden State 125 Washington 117

Orlando 112 Charlotte 100

New York 139 Cleveland 134 — OT

Dallas 112 Indiana 103

Brooklyn 119 Phoenix 97

Boston 123 Atlanta 115

Miami 137 Philadelphia 106

Memphis 96 Detroit 82

Sacramento Minnesota

San Antonio LA Clippers

NHL SCOREBOARD 

Florida 5 Toronto 3

Dallas 5 NY Rangers 3

Philadelphia 3 Detroit 0