(KMAland) -- Oregon women beat Connecticut, Miami roughed up the 76ers and more from the Monday in national sports.
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(3) Oregon 74 (4) Connecticut 56
(8) Mississippi State 67 Georgia 53
(13) Maryland 94 Michigan State 53
(18) Indiana 66 Purdue 54
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(1) Baylor 73 Kansas State 67
(3) Kansas 69 Texas 58
(8) Florida State 65 North Carolina 59
NBA SCOREBOARD
Golden State 125 Washington 117
Orlando 112 Charlotte 100
New York 139 Cleveland 134 — OT
Dallas 112 Indiana 103
Brooklyn 119 Phoenix 97
Boston 123 Atlanta 115
Miami 137 Philadelphia 106
Memphis 96 Detroit 82
Sacramento Minnesota
San Antonio LA Clippers
NHL SCOREBOARD
Florida 5 Toronto 3
Dallas 5 NY Rangers 3
Philadelphia 3 Detroit 0