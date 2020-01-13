(KMAland) -- LSU beat Clemson in the national championship and more from the night in national sports action.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF CHAMPIONSHIP
LSU 42 Clemson 25
NBA SCOREBOARD
New Orleans 117 Detroit 110 — OT
Indiana 101 Philadelphia 95
Boston 113 Chicago 101
Oklahoma City 117 Minnesota 104
Orlando 114 Sacramento 112
Portland 115 Charlotte 112
LA Lakers Cleveland
NHL SCOREBOARD
Montreal 2 Calgary 0
NY Rangers 6 NY Islanders 2
Philadelphia 6 Boston 5 — SO
Washington 2 Carolina 0
St. Louis 4 Anaheim 1