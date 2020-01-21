(KMAland) -- Check out the top 25 college basketball, NBA and NHL scoreboards from Monday night.
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(1) Baylor 61 Oklahoma 57
(14) West Virginia 97 Texas 59
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(1) South Carolina 81 (9) Mississippi State 79
(20) Maryland 76 (17) Indiana 62
(23) Tennessee 65 Alabama 63
NBA SCOREBOARD
Washington 106 Detroit 100
Toronto 122 Atlanta 117
Philadelphia 117 Brooklyn 111
Miami 118 Sacramento 113 — OT
Milwaukee 111 Chicago 98
Oklahoma City 112 Houston 107
Orlando 106 Charlotte 83
New Orleans 126 Memphis 116
New York 106 Cleveland 86
Boston 139 LA Lakers 107
Denver 107 Minnesota 100
Utah 118 Indiana 88
San Antonio 120 Phoenix 118
Portland 129 Golden State 124 — OT
NHL SCOREBOARD
Colorado 6 Detroit 3
Florida 5 Minnesota 4