National Sports

(KMAland) -- Check out the top 25 college basketball, NBA and NHL scoreboards from Monday night.

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD 

(1) Baylor 61 Oklahoma 57

(14) West Virginia 97 Texas 59

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD 

(1) South Carolina 81 (9) Mississippi State 79

(20) Maryland 76 (17) Indiana 62

(23) Tennessee 65 Alabama 63

NBA SCOREBOARD 

Washington 106 Detroit 100

Toronto 122 Atlanta 117

Philadelphia 117 Brooklyn 111

Miami 118 Sacramento 113 — OT

Milwaukee 111 Chicago 98

Oklahoma City 112 Houston 107

Orlando 106 Charlotte 83

New Orleans 126 Memphis 116

New York 106 Cleveland 86

Boston 139 LA Lakers 107

Denver 107 Minnesota 100

Utah 118 Indiana 88

San Antonio 120 Phoenix 118

Portland 129 Golden State 124 — OT

NHL SCOREBOARD 

Colorado 6 Detroit 3

Florida 5 Minnesota 4

 