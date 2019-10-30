World Series 2019
Photo: TVInsider.com

(KMAland) -- The Nationals evened the series on Tuesday night, and there will be a Game 7. Plus, all the scores from the NBA and NHL.

MLB SCOREBOARD 

World Series Game 6: Washington 7 Houston 2 (Series tied at 3-3)

NBA SCOREBOARD 

Miami 112 Atlanta 97

Dallas 109 Denver 106

LA Lakers 120 Memphis 91

NHL SCOREBOARD 

Boston 5 San Jose 1

Carolina 2 Calgary 1

Pittsburgh 7 Philadelphia 1

Washington 4 Toronto 3 -- OT

Detroit 3 Edmonton 1

NY Rangers 4 Tampa Bay 1

Nashville 3 Chicago 0

Dallas 6 Minnesota 3

Anaheim 7 Winnipeg 4